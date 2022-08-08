Sections
Steve Miller Band sets Sept. 16 show at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:14 a.m.
The Steve Miller Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Steve Miller Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Tickets — $49.95-$189.95 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Aug. 12 via Ticketmaster.com.

Miller — guitarist, singer-songwriter, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Songwriters Hall of Fame electee — and the band are touring in support of Miller’s pandemic project: an unreleased, full-length concert recording, “Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977.” A live concert video featuring the full performance is available to stream on The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video.

