Troopers: Minor dead after crash in Miller County

A crash in Miller County on Sunday afternoon left a minor dead, authorities said.

According to a preliminary report from the Texarkana Police Department, an 18-year-old Texarkana man was driving a 2022 Ford Escape north on Jim Walters Road around 5:20 p.m. The minor, whom the report did not identify, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police said Greer failed to negotiate a right curve and the Ford left the roadway at a high speed and went through a chain link fence before striking a parked, unattached box trailer. The vehicle went under the trailer and came to a stop once it hit the landing gear, authorities said.

The report stated both victims were taken to Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. The minor died from his injuries at the hospital.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

At least 333 people have died due to crashes on roads in Arkansas so far this year, preliminary reports from the state Department of Public Safety indicate.



