Trump complains he’s being persecuted

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump brought his dark views of Joe Biden's presidency to Dallas on Saturday night, warning that "American civilization will collapse" if he's not returned to power and reciting his oft-peddled falsehoods about the 2020 election.

"The election was rigged and stolen, and now our country is being systematically destroyed. And everybody knows it. ... I ran twice and won twice," he declared at the Conservative Political Action Conference. "America is on the edge of an abyss. And our movement is the only force on Earth that can save it."

"We have to seize this opportunity to deal with the radical left socialists and fascists," Trump continued, rallying activists for the November midterms.

The former president has hinted strongly at another White House run. His one hour, 45-minute stemwinder doubled as a campaign speech and gripe session about the House Jan. 6 investigation, congressional adversaries in both parties and Biden.

"I'm always being persecuted," he said. "I agreed to stay silent ... the persecution of Donald Trump would stop immediately."

Persecution and grievance were recurring themes at the three-day conference, where speakers echoed Trump's disproved assertions that he won in 2020.

"They're trying to put him in jail to make sure he cannot run again in 2024 and be the rightful president he should be right now," Steve Bannon, Trump's former strategist, told CPAC on Friday, two weeks after his conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has been a star at CPAC for years.

He handily won a straw poll of attendees on Saturday, topping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 69-24 as their top pick for president in 2024. Sen. Ted Cruz was a distant third at 2%. He also scored a 99% approval rating.

"When is the last time somebody had 99% approval?" Trump quipped.

Nationally, just under half of Republicans name Trump as their top choice and nearly 1 in 5 believe his actions after losing the election "threatened American democracy." At CPAC, 91% of attendees would support Trump if he seeks the GOP nomination.

"Almost all of the progress that we have made comes either directly or indirectly from Donald Trump," said conservative media host Glenn Beck, warming up the crowd for the former president.

High on Beck's list: the end of Roe v. Wade. Trump installed half the justices who ruled 6-3 to end abortion rights, cementing a rightward shift that will last a generation.

Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor, called him "the greatest president we've ever known."

"He's got the globalists against him. He's got the fake news against him. He's got the left against him, and he's even got some people in our own party against him," she said.

Trump took the stage at the Hilton Anatole to the strains of Lee Greenwood's "Proud to be an American," surveying the ballroom at attention until the song ended.

"We are a nation that has in many ways become a joke," he asserted.