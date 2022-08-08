Crash in Pulaski County kills 1, injures 1, troopers say

A crash in Pulaski County early Monday killed a Sherwood man and injured a woman, police said.

Max Morden, 23, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro south on Arkansas 107, passing Arkansas 89, when a 2021 Honda Civic traveling north crossed the centerline at about 12:10 a.m. causing a head-on collision, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The report states Morden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda Civic, a 26-year-old Sherwood woman, was taken to University of Arkansas for Medical Science by ambulance to be treated for her injuries.

Authorities described conditions as clear at the time of the wreck.

A separate crash on Friday killed a Pea Ridge man, according to troopers.

Shawn Landrus, 51, died after he was hit while attempting to turn onto U.S. 62 from Arkansas 72 in Benton County, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Landrus was driving a 2005 Yamaha and pulled out in front of a 2007 Jeep Patriot around 9 p.m., according to the report.

The report states that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.