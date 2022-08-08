UAM-CTM receives grant for equipment

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee has been awarded a $225,000 grant.

"This is wonderful news for the program and the institution," Bob Ware, UAM-CTM vice chancellor, said. "It will be used to upgrade CDL and Heavy Equipment programs."

The Arkansas Department of Higher Education's Workforce Initiative Act Regional Workforce Grant Program awarded the grant. The award will benefit the UAM-CTM Heavy Equipment program by providing funds to purchase a new semi-truck and trailer, according to a news release.

"Passed into law in 2015, the Workforce Initiative Act Regional Workforce Grant Program, seeks to create a statewide, comprehensive structure enabling students in Arkansas universities, community colleges, and secondary centers to participate in career and technical education programs developed with input from area employers," according to ADHE.

"The primary goal of this program is to create long-term relationships between employers and regional workforce alliances to identify and address the challenge of job candidate skills gaps in the regional workforce pool. By ensuring that post-secondary educational institutions are producing the credentials employers need through consortia and data-driven decision-making, Arkansas can meet the needs of current employers and also be more effective in recruiting new industries to the state," according to ADHE.

For fall registration, financial aid, or other details in the UAM-CTM Heavy Equipment program, call (870) 460-2130.