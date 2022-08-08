Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 25

Alebrijes Taqueria

3315 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A box of eggs was being stored above apples and celery, and a package of raw bacon was being stored above a bucket of cooked black beans. Several pans of food in the prep reach-ins were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer strength in sani bucket was greater than 200ppm chlorine. The back door of the restaurant was propped open with a rock. Buckets originally holding lard were being reused to hold beans.

Chaboba

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The wall behind the cook area for bubble tea is spattered with dark liquid.

El Gym Food Truck

458 Robin Hood Court, Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink has different items inside, it is not accessible. Also, there is not running water, switch was off. White refrigerator, back storage room, raw eggs and packaged raw ground beef are stored above a container with chili pepper and other cardboard box with mushroom. Prep table: lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, raw beef at 46 degrees. Mayonnaise and chipotle at 48 degrees (ice bath).

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Sewage is discharged in a bucket outside the food mobile. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

JJEM Matador

3412 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A can of jalapenos was severely dented along the top and bottom seal. Multiple items in the raw prep reach-in, the cooks large stainless fridge, and the walk-in were not covered. Kitchen dishwasher is not dispensing sanitizer. Test strip readout was at 0ppm. Two knives on the magnetic wall utensil storage had food residue on the blades. Raw beef in the walk-in was at 44 degrees, raw fish in the walk-in was at 44 degrees, refried beans in the walk-in were at 43 degrees, salsa in the salsa fridge at 48 degrees, orange slice at the bar prep table was a 54 degrees, lime slice at the bar prep table was at 57 degrees and Bloody Mary mix in the bar reach-in under the prep table was at 68 degrees. One small dead cockroach was seen in the cooks handwash sink. One small live cockroach was seen on the wall behind the dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of tortilla chips were being stored on the floor of the dry storage room.

Pieology

1777 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The sanitizer compartment in the three-compartment sink did not indicate that there was sufficient sanitizer when QT-10 test strips were used. Cut tomatoes being held between 54 and 55 degrees at the middle cold holding table.

Noncritical violations: Grease used to maintained the dough mixer must be food grade. Ants were present around the soda machine and in the cabinet under the machine.

Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse

4093 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 104, Springdale

Critical violations: Lasagna rolls in hot holding at 125 degrees and should be held at 135 degrees or above. Entire line of the cold holding unit is holding at 57 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Sushiboi

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Sushi placed for purchase in the cold holding unit lacks a date.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria Leo's

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: In the refrigerator, packaged raw sausages / chorizo is stored above whole cucumber.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Screen door has hole. Original containers of dressing are used to store salsas. Back storage room, vertical freezer lid is broken.

Yarb Apothecary

546 W. Center St., Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit is expired.

July 26

Bauhaus Bistro & Biergarten LLC

326 Holcomb St., Suite 102, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

El Charro Mexican Restaurant

701 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small steam table with different food is located next to the hand washing sink, in food preparation area.

El Rio Food Market

300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: In walk-in cooler, rice at 44 degrees (it was prepared yesterday).

Noncritical violations: Food manager certificate is not available. Rice was not cooling correctly. Food employee is wearing bracelets. Retail food establishment with a new owner of existing facility and a new business name of restaurant. Place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers.

International Grocery

1224 N. Lindell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small bags of sliced almonds, a small bag of cracked shelled walnuts and bags of peppers lack adequate labeling for customer self-service.

Isabella's Italian

908 Rolling Hills Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee donning one disposable glove handled croutons with the bare hand.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Previous issue.

Kum & Go

2351 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The pizza in hot holding was being held at 127 degrees. Temperature control for safety-foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Super Quesadilla Restaurant

408 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Beef in hot holding at 110 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Maggie Moo's

3155 N. College Ave., Suite 100A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee does not wash hands in between the change of gloves. The handwash sink nearest to cookie station had a drain was which was clogged, and water was standing in the sink.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee was not wearing proper hair restraint and kept pushing hair out of their face. Single-use container was being used as a scoop for Oreo crumble topping. Walk-in refrigerator contained black buildup on wall and debris in fan covers.

Mr. Taco Loco

2227 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is no certified food manager at the facility.

Onyx Coffee Lab

2418 N. Gregg St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Food permit for this facility has expired as of 3/31/22.

Sabor

660 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Several food items in the reach-in cooler lacks a cover: pork, salsa and beef. Foods shall have a cover to protect from accidental contamination. The cold holding unit is holding all the foods at 57 degrees.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Sassy's B & G

1290 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A box of raw chicken tenders was being stored on top of a box of raw beef. Separate types of raw animal foods during storage preparation and display by using separate equipment for each type, arranging each type so that cross of each type is prevented and preparing each type at different time or in separate areas. Small diced tomatoes in prep table one were at 55 degrees. Large cut tomatoes in prep table 1 were at 55 degrees. Diced onions in prep table 1 were at 59 degrees. Sliced turkey breast under prep table 1 was at 58 degrees. Orange juice in the bar fridge was at 45 degrees. Orange slices in the bar fridge were at 44 degrees. Lemon slices in the bar fridge were at 44 degrees and lime slices in the bar fridge were at 44 degrees . Sliced turkey breast in the walk-in was at 45 degrees. Butter in the walk-in was at 46 degrees. Salsa verde in the walk-in was at 47 degrees. Raw ribs in the walk-in were at 46 degrees. Prepared cole slaw under prep table 2 was at 47 degrees and smoked sausage slices under the prep table 2 were at 43 degrees. Milk under prep table 2 was at 49 degrees. Smoked chicken wings in top cook drawer were at 43 degrees. Raw chicken in the bottom cook drawer was at 43 degrees. A container of salsa verde in the walk-in was date marked 07/14/2022.

Noncritical violations: Can opener blade is encrusted with debris. A bag of potatoes was being stored on the floor next to the ice machine. A box of to-go cups was being stored on the floor. A milk crate being used as shelving in the walk-in had a buildup of a fuzzy substance on the outside. A bag of potatoes was being stored on the floor next to the ice machine.

July 27

Arkansas Event Center

3570 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Mixers that were labeled "refrigerate after opening" were not in a cold hold unit.

Donuts Donuts

1640 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Previous issue.

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Several small ants are present near the coffee station.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Employee was cutting lemons with bare hands. Employee restroom did not have an employee hand wash sign. Raw, uncovered chicken was being stored in the cook prep 1 on a top shelf over ready-to-eat food. Multiple bottles of chemical solutions were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Boxes of tortillas were being stored on the floor.

Jade China

1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit is holding food at 45 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The walk-in cooler has a smell and has chicken on the floor. The cardboard is dirty and needs to be removed.

Jimmy's Egg

2589 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Portioned sour cream in the server fridge was at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Little Blessings

217 S. West End St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

McAlister's Deli

4055 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One cold holding unit holding food at temperatures up to 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Establishment did not have cleanup procedures for bodily fluid discharge documentation. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Left hand side door flip-top refrigerator lid on right of lid has duct tape used to hold lid in place. A service sink is not available.

Mi Tienda Express

2270 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged raw pork chorizo are stored above packaged fully cooked hot dog.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Two pieces of equipment to keep food cold do not have a thermometer. Retail food permit has expired.

Montessori School

57 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chemical out of original container not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Applesauce and salsa in cold holding was not labeled with a date after being opened.

Noodles Italian Kitchen

3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Prep table front oven: spinach cream at 60 degrees, pizza sauce at 55 degrees and equipment thermometer at 50 degrees. Prep table salad food ingredients: lettuce and tomatoes at 48 degrees and ranch dressing at 46 degrees. Prep-table 3, next to the grill: spinach cream 51 degrees and Alfredo at 55 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Hand washing sinks lack a hand washing sign. Utensils between uses are stored in a bucket with water. Water temperature is at 82 degrees. Garbage dumpster lid is open.

Slim Chickens

2120 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One employee drink cup stored in food preparation area lacks a lid. House flies observed in back food preparation area and dining area.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The person in charge indicated that he had completed the course and is taking the test today. Utensil for scooping foods from hot holding unit is stored in a container of unheated (less than 135 degree temperature) water between uses. A few open bags of garbage are on the ground near the outside garbage receptacle. Posted retail food permit expired 5/31/2020.

Sushi

522 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: When fish are frozen on premises owner must provide documentation that fish served raw or under-cooked is kept frozen a time specified. Fish in right cold holding refrigerator was being held at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: In between use, rice dispensing utensils are stored in a container of unheated water. A three-compartment sink for manual ware washing, rinsing and sanitizing is not installed.

The Salvation Army

219 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Disposable towels are not available at the handwashing sink in the food preparation area. Several food pans are being manually washed and rinsed but not chemically sanitized.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Whiskey Fayetteville

1320 N. College Ave., Suite 34, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee handled toasted bun with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sinks in back food preparation area lack employee handwashing notices posted. A waitress used a plastic glass to scoop drink ice from the storage bin. Between uses, ice cream scoops and utensils (stirrers/strainers) in bar area are stored in containers of unheated water. Manual can opener handle is wrapped in duct tape.

July 28

El Taco Loco Restaurant and Taqueria

2175 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Tomatoes, pico de gallo and rice were all above 41 degrees in the walk-in refrigerator. Onions stored in a bag on the floor of the restaurant.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Observed food being stored in containers without covering. Single-use item being used to scoop sugar out of container. Women's waste receptacle does not have a lid.

Frida's California Grill

980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some items in the walk in were not covered.

McDonald's

520 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit is holding cheese and burritos at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Prelude Breakfast Bar

509 W. Spring St., Suite 210, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employees did not switch gloves or wash hands when cracking eggs and changing to the topping to put on ready-to-eat food. A hand wash sink near the ice dispenser did not have hot water in the faucet. However, other handwashing station did have hot water available.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. One bottle of soap and one of Windex were not labeled. Wiping cloths in use for wiping down cutting board for food prep was not being held in a sanitizing solution. Ice scoop was being stored on top of ice bin. Shelf in dry storage are an unfinished particle board. Chlorine test strips were not readily available.

Rib Crib

1120 Mathias Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The hand washing sink on the service line does not have the hot water turned on. The walk-in cooler for meat has a buildup of food residues on the surface of the floors.

Sonic

1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The grey shelf in the ice machine has a black buildup.

Walmart Neighborhood Market-Store

3553 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Three canned foods are dented on the seal/lid.

Noncritical violations: None

July 29

Little Caesar's

2682 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The walk-in cooler is leaking water onto the floor and the temperature is at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Lucky Luke's BBQ

1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There is buildup or debris in ice machine that needs to be cleaned. Mop sink does not have a back-flow prevention device.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

McDonald's

1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One small stack of single-use containers in dry storage is not covered or inverted. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Messhall 45

1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Previous issue. Two food employees lacks beard restraints. Previous issue. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Mong Dynasty North

3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food in the cold holding table in uncovered containers. Chemical spray bottle by two-compartment sink not labeled. Packaged food and food stored in containers are stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employees cleanup procedures for bodily fluid discharge is not available. Salt and MSG were both side by side in unlabeled containers.

Noble Graze

2526 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 130, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

Queen's Joyce

3931 N. Shiloh Drive, No. 3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Several containers with food in prep table are uncovered. Ice bath: chip salsa rojas at 45 degrees and chip salsa verde at 48 degrees. Ice is in contact only with the bottom of container. Several ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler lacks a date marked. Two spray bottles with chemical product lack a label.

Noncritical violations: Two ice scoop are stored on top of ice machine. Original container of mayonnaise is used to store salt. Surfaces inside prep table and cold equipment drawers have food debris and/or empty packaging paper.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 25 -- Dippin Dots NWA Mall, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 3042, Fayetteville; Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 1460 E. Augustine, Fayetteville

July 26 -- Dollar General Store, 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale; Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 859 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

July 27 -- Schmieding Kid's First, 2575 S. Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Sonic Drive-In, 1306 S. Thompson St., Springdale

July 28 -- Casey's General Store, 305 W. Main St., Farmington; Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club), 3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 4322 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

July 29 -- C And D Concession 3, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; C And D Concession 5, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; C And D Concession 7, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; C And D Concession 8, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; Dairy Queen, 2091 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Just Like Home, 3075 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Red Kite Coffee Company, 1852 N. Crossover Road, Suite 2, Fayetteville; Starbucks Coffee, 3901 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 101, Fayetteville; Whataburger, 4172 Elm Springs Road, Springdale