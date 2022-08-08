Woman found dead in NLR hotel lot

North Little Rock Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside of a vehicle in a hotel parking lot Saturday night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a call about a sick or injured person about 9 p.m. at 4100 Glover Ln., the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the death, the release says. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the victim, citing notification of next of kin.

Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding this death contact the department tip line at (501) 680-8439 or a detective working on the investigation directly at (501) 975-8771.