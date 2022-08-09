2 receive life terms for hate-crime death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- The white father and son who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood each received a second life prison sentence Monday -- for committing federal hate crimes, months after getting their first for murder -- at a hearing that brought a close to more than two years of criminal proceedings.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood handed down the sentences against Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, reiterating the gravity of the February 2020 killing that shattered their Brunswick community. William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

"A young man is dead. Ahmaud Arbery will be forever 25. And what happened, a jury found, happened because he's Black," Wood said.

The McMichaels were previously sentenced to life without parole in state court for Arbery's murder and had asked the judge to divert them to a federal prison to serve their sentences, saying they were worried about their safety in the state prison system. Bryan had sought to serve his federal sentence first. Wood declined all three requests.

The sentences imposed Monday brought an end to the second trial against the men responsible for Arbery's slaying, which along with the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky fueled a wave of protests across the country against the killings of unarmed Black people.

In February, a federal jury convicted the McMichaels and Bryan of violating Arbery's civil rights, concluding they targeted him because of his race. All three were also found guilty of attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels were convicted of using guns in the commission of a violent crime.

The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan, a neighbor, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery with a shotgun. The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar, but investigators determined he was unarmed and had committed no crimes.

"I'm very thankful," Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told reporters outside the courthouse after all three sentences had been imposed. "It's been a long fight. I'm so thankful God gave us the strength to continue to fight."

The hearings marked the first time the men involved in the deadly chase expressed any remorse to Arbery's family. Only Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shots, chose to remain silent when given a chance to speak in court.

Greg McMichael told Arbery's family their loss was "beyond description."

"I'm sure my words mean very little to you, but I want to assure you I never wanted any of this to happen," he said. "There was no malice in my heart or my son's heart that day."

Bryan said he was sorry.

"I never intended any harm to him, and I never would have played any role in what happened if I knew then what I know now," Bryan said.

In giving Bryan a lower sentence, Wood noted he had not brought a gun to the pursuit of Arbery and preserved his cellphone video, which was crucial to the prosecutions.

Travis McMichael's attorney, Amy Lee Copeland, said a lighter sentence would be more consistent with what similarly charged defendants have received in other cases, noting that the officer who killed Floyd in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, got 21 years in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights, though he was not charged with targeting Floyd because of his race.

Greg McMichael's attorney, A.J. Balbo, also cited the Chauvin sentence as well as his client's age and health problems, which he said include a stroke and depression along with bouts of anxiety.

During the February hate crimes trial, prosecutors fortified their case that Arbery's killing was motivated by racism by showing the jury roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made disparaging comments about Black people.

Prosecutor Christopher Perras said the trial evidence proved "what so many people felt in their hearts when they watched the video of Ahmaud's tragic and unnecessary death: This would have never happened if he had been white."

A state Superior Court judge imposed life sentences for the McMichaels and Bryan in January for Arbery's murder, with both McMichaels denied any chance of parole. All three defendants have remained jailed in coastal Glynn County, in the custody of U.S. marshals, while awaiting sentencing after their federal convictions.

Because they were first charged and convicted of murder in a state court, they will be turned over to the Georgia Department of Corrections to serve their life terms in a state prison.

In a court filing last week, Travis McMichael's attorney, Amy Lee Copeland, described the threats he had received.

"Hundreds of threats," she wrote. "He quit counting in January 2022, at around 800 threats. The threats have included statements that his image has been circulated through the state prison system on contraband cellphones, that people are 'waiting for him,' that he should not go into the yard, and that correctional officers have promised a willingness (whether for pay or for free) to keep certain doors unlocked and backs turned to allow inmates to harm him."

Copeland noted that the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division is conducting an investigation into dangerous conditions in the Georgia prison system, made worse by staffing shortages, training issues and other factors. Copeland cited an analysis from Georgia Public Broadcasting that found that 53 homicides had occurred in Georgia state prisons in 2020 and 2021.

The McMichaels and Bryan are currently being held in a local jail, the Glynn County Detention Center, where they have been since they were arrested in May 2020.

In her court filing, Copeland said that Travis McMichael would "ideally" be housed in federal prison "through the term of his concurrent federal sentence" but "at the very least" should be housed in a federal prison through the appeals process in his federal case.

In court, however, Copeland asked only for her client to be housed in the federal system through the appeals process, allowing what she called a "cooling off" period that might help ensure his safety. Balbo asked that his client be kept in federal custody until the conclusion of the Justice Department's investigation into the Georgia state prison system.

Copeland said she recognized the "rich irony" of being concerned about her client being a victim of vigilante justice. But she said that if he is sent to a state prison, he "effectively faces a backdoor death penalty."

Prosecutors argued against allowing Travis McMichael to go to federal prison first, noting that convicts normally start serving their time in the prison system of the government entity that prosecuted them first -- in this case, the state of Georgia.

In the end, Wood said she had no plans to upend that tradition, saying in the case of Travis McMichael that she had "neither the authority nor the inclination" to send him to federal prison first.

Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr., said Travis McMichael had shown his son no mercy and deserved to "rot" in state prison.

"You killed him because he was a Black man and you hate Black people," he said. "You deserve no mercy."

Information for this article was contributed by Sudhin Thanawala of The Associated Press as well as Richard Fausset of The New York Times.

Marcus Arbery stands by Rev. Jesse Jackson and gives a thumbs up following the federal sentencing of Travis McMicheal at the federal courthouse in Brunswick, Ga Monday Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)



Rev. Jesse Jackson escorts Wanda Cooper Jones, second from left, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, into the federal courthouse, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga., for the sentencing hearings of the 3 white men convicted of federal hate crimes in the killing of Arbery. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)



Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, the parents of Ahmaud Arbery, are flanked by Rev. Jesse Jackson and Attorney Lee Merritt while addressing the media following the sentencing of Travis McMicheal in federal court in Brunswick, Ga. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The white man who fatally shot Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)



FILE - A recently painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed in Brunswick, Ga., on May 17, 2020, where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. Months after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)



FILE - Greg McMichael looks at the gallery during the testimony of his son, Travis McMichael, in the trial of himself, his son and William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse on Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Months after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)



Rev. Jesse Jackson escorts Wanda Cooper Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, into the federal courthouse, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga., for the sentencing hearings of the 3 white men convicted of federal hate crimes in the killing of Arbery. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)



FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Months after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. (Pool via AP, File)



FILE - Travis McMichael looks on during the sentencing phase of his state criminal trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., on Jan. 7, 2022. McMichael, who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood, was sentenced to life in prison in federal court on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, for committing a federal hate crime. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)

