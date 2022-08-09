3-vehicle wreck in Hempstead County kills man, troopers say

A crash involving three vehicles in Hope left one driver dead and another injured early Tuesday, according to Arkansas State Police.

Margaret Wyrick, 20, of Waldo was heading east on Arkansas 32 in Hempstead County when the crash happened around 2:15 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The report states the vehicle Wyrick was driving crossed the centerline, causing her to hit a vehicle that was traveling west on the highway. Wyrick was then rear-ended by another vehicle, according to troopers.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Hempstead County Coroner David Peters, troopers said.

The 18-year-old Hope woman who drove the vehicle that collided with Wyrick’s was injured as a result of the crash, according to the report. Troopers said she was taken to a hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

According to the report, the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The report states the weather was clear and the roads were dry when the crash happened.

A separate crash in Jonesboro on Monday killed a 26-year-old man.

A preliminary report from the Jonesboro Police Department states that Grant Shelton of Jonesboro was driving a Ford F-150 south on Neely Road around 10:30 p.m. when he missed a curve at the intersection with Keller Chapel Road.

Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

The roads were wet and the weather was cloudy at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 335 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Transportation indicate.











