5 apartment complexes sell in state for $21M

Commercial real estate management firm Cushman & Wakefield announced Monday the sale of five apartment buildings in Arkansas for nearly $21 million. Two of the properties are in Hot Springs, two in Fort Smith and one in Little Rock.

The five properties include 360 apartment units and were also sold by The Danny Thomas Co. of Little Rock to separate buyers. Officials with Danny Thomas could not be reached for comment Monday.

The sale included the Cottages of Hot Springs, a 72-unit community; Glen Oaks, a 56-unit development in Fort Smith; Indiandale Manor, a 132-unit complex in Hot Springs; Village Meadows, a 40-unit development in Fort Smith; and Woodland Terrace, a 60-unit community in Little Rock.

"The Arkansas 360 Portfolio presented a great opportunity to acquire scale, below replacement cost, in tightening submarkets with rising rents," Martin Bynum, director at Cushman & Wakefield, said in a statement announcing the transactions. "New ownership is excited to initiate a value-add strategy to capture the allure of the expanding and diverse renter pool in Little Rock, Hot Springs, and Fort Smith."

The apartment complexes all were built between 1973-2005 and are located near major business properties and retail outlets.

Cushman & Wakefield is a global real estate services firm with about 50,000 employees in 60 countries.