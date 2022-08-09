Abortion laws complicate drug access

The sudden imposition of antiabortion laws after Roe's reversal has left patients, doctors and pharmacists wading through a minefield of treatment issues and legal and ethical dilemmas related to women's health care -- even in situations like Hubbard's that have nothing to do with pregnancy.

Medicines that treat conditions from cancer to autoimmune diseases to ulcers can also end a pregnancy or cause birth defects. As a result, doctors and pharmacists in more than a dozen states with strict abortion restrictions must suddenly navigate whether and when to order such drugs because they could be held criminally liable and lose their licenses for prescribing some of them to pregnant women.

Even if they can show their patients suffer from conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, some doctors worry they could be prosecuted for prescribing such drugs to a patient with an unintended pregnancy. Such patients are also at greater risk because they can no longer seek abortions in their home states should they accidentally become pregnant while taking such drugs -- no matter how grievous the injuries to the developing fetus.

"Methotrexate is just the tip of the iceberg," said Traci Poole, a practicing pharmacist and faculty member at Belmont University College of Pharmacy in Nashville. "If you are of childbearing age, are you going to be denied medications that could potentially interfere with a pregnancy?"

There are no reliable estimates of how many women may have had their treatment regimens affected under the spate of new abortion bans. But some patient advocates say they have received dozens of reports from people encountering obstacles in the weeks since Roe's reversal.

"We were surprised at the sheer number of complaints from people with arthritis and autoimmune conditions who were having problems filling prescriptions for methotrexate after the Dobbs decision," said Steven Newmark, director of policy and chief legal officer for the Global Healthy Living Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of people with chronic diseases.

The group is now attempting to check those accounts, submitted through CreakyJoints, its digital forum for people with arthritis and their caregivers. Newmark said the group has also reached out to elected officials to try to clarify state policies -- so far with no success. He said he would be surprised if even those with strong antiabortion views would not want to protect people living in pain.

"Trigger laws should not be impacting chronically ill patients in need of medication," he said.

Doctors and pharmacists acknowledge being blindsided by the speed of the changes to state laws and say they are making changes to their practices to protect against liability. Major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens, for instance, are instructing employees to make extra checks to validate that prescriptions will not be used to terminate pregnancies and delay filling them until their intended use is confirmed.

Civil rights and women's advocates denounce many of these changes, questioning whether they may violate federal protections against discrimination on the basis of sex or disability. The issues are particularly disturbing, they say, since women are far more likely than men to have autoimmune diseases, and to be treated for conditions ranging from acne to anxiety and depression.

"We are seeing the spillover effects of Dobbs," said Usha Ranji, associate director for women's health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health policy. "The impact is going to fall hard on women."

Antiabortion activists, for their part, reject that view. They say they're troubled because they never intended to restrict drugs like methotrexate to women with chronic health conditions.

Katie Glenn, state policy director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an antiabortion advocacy group, said doctors and pharmacists should not have any concerns about prescribing those drugs to their patients, as long as they are not doing so to terminate a pregnancy.

"Intent is the key here," Glenn said. "If you're a rheumatologist, you're not doing abortions. If you've never prescribed methotrexate for abortion, you're free to continue prescribing it as you were."

As doctors balance their liability against their patients' needs and medical standards of care, women who depend on such drugs say they feel frightened and anxious about whether they will be able to obtain their next refill.

Doctors usually recommend against stopping methotrexate without being weaned off slowly, and some patients worry that getting cut off from the drug when they go to get a refill could be dangerous.

Since the Supreme Court's decision, pharmacists, who have liability for prescriptions they dispense, also have been scrambling to figure out how to respond.

At least one of the nation's largest pharmacy chains has told their pharmacists in states with abortion bans to ask for diagnosis codes before dispensing drugs like methotrexate and misoprostol, which is used to complete miscarriages as well as for abortions. "We're committed to supporting women's health care," said Mike DeAngelis, CVS's executive director for corporate communications. But he added, "These laws, some of which include criminal penalties, have forced us to require pharmacists in these states to validate that the intended indication is not to terminate a pregnancy."