Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients up by 10 as new cases continue to decline

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas rose for the first time in almost a week on Tuesday as the state's new case numbers continued to decline from last month's peak.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 11, to 11,775.



After falling the previous five days, the number hospitalized rose Tuesday by 10, to 379.



The number as of Tuesday was still down by 14 from its level just two days earlier, however.



In the past five months, the highest the number hospitalized reached was 442 on July 20.



The state's count of cases rose by 1,038, which was smaller by 273 than the daily increase the previous Tuesday.



Already at its lowest level since the week ending July 5, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 923.



Declining for the third day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 488, to 12,087, as recoveries outpaced new infections.



The active case total as of Tuesday was the smallest since July 5.



Dropping for the second straight day, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell by 10, to 54, the smallest number since July 11.



After falling by one on Monday, the number of patients on ventilators rose back up by one, to 17.



