2 health agencies among fund recipients

Twelve community health centers in Arkansas will share $786,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a Monday news release.

In Southeast Arkansas, recipients include: Mainline Health Systems Inc. of Dermott —- $65,500; Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. of Pine Bluff — $65,500.

HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $786,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to 12 centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting.

To view an interactive map of award recipients, including a state-by-state breakdown, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/funding/funding-opportunities/arp-uds-supplemental-funding/awards.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include: Monday — Submarine sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni salad, peaches, and milk.

Tuesday — White beans with ham, sliced onion and tomato, spinach, cornbread, hot spiced peaches.

Wednesday — Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, 5-way blended vegetables, hot roll, sherbet, and milk.

Thursday — Chicken strips, Montreal potatoes, Capri blend, jade salad, and milk.

Friday — Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, watermelon, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.



