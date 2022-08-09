County program could reduce jail population

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County could offer some basic pre-trial services with a staff of eight new county employees, according to information given to a Quorum Court committee on Monday.

The Quorum Court's Jail/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee heard a report on pre-trial services that listed the possible makeup of a pre-trial services program staff, with a supervisor, two peer support positions and five case managers.

The program could provide services and help to release up to 200 detainees from the county's Detention Center, according to Nick Robbins, co-chairman of the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.

"The five case workers could release 200 people at one time," Robbins said.

Drew Smith, director for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, said the group has identified at least 243 current detainees who might be eligible for the program, given the nature of the crimes they have been arrested for and the bond amounts set for their release.

Smith said in July there were 599 pre-trial detainees in the Detention Center. Smith said the program would have assessments done of those who might be eligible and if they were approved for release under the pre-trial services program they would be assigned to a caseworker who would help them meet their obligations to appear in court and assist them in finding transportation, housing, food and employment. Participants in the program would meet with their case workers on a regular schedule, possibly weekly or monthly, to get the help they need.

"This could lead to a lot of empty jail beds," Robbins said.

Smith said the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee hasn't drafted a formal proposal for the program, but estimated the staffing costs for the five case workers at $45,000 to $55,000 a year. The peer support positions would probably cost between $50,000 and $60,000 a year and the supervisor position something higher than that, Smith said.

"We're looking at eight positions total, which is comparable to programs nationwide," Smith said.

Patrick Deakins asked that the group show how the program's success could be measured and Robbins said it should be easy.

"This will get people out of jail, get them the services they need and get them to court," Robbins said. "Those are three things we can track very easily."

The justices of the peace also discussed spending about $482,000 to remodel the communications center for the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Justice of the Peace Lance Johnson, the committee chairman, said the state has ordered counties to consolidate existing emergency dispatch centers and Washington County was told the combine the Sheriff's Office with Central Emergency Medical Services. An ordinance appropriating the money was sent on to the Finance & Budget Committee.

More News None

Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee

The Washington County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee was formed to explore alternatives to a 2018 proposed jail expansion project that could reduce overcrowding at the county’s Detention Center without the need for more jail space. The Committee includes law enforcement representatives, judges, prosecutors, public defenders, mental health professionals and some community representatives.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



