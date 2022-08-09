Election rival under inquiry, Michigan AG says

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Republican nominee for her job after a state police investigation found evidence that the nominee helped orchestrate an effort last year to gain unauthorized access to voting equipment in an effort to prove there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In a petition filed Friday with a Michigan agency that coordinates prosecutors, a Nessel representative wrote that her office has a conflict of interest because a preliminary investigation by state police has determined that her opponent -- lawyer Matthew DePerno -- was "one of the prime instigators" of a conspiracy to persuade Michigan clerks to allow unauthorized access to voting machines.

She asked that an independent prosecutor be named to review the investigation and to determine whether to file criminal charges against DePerno and eight others; they include a Michigan state representative and a county sheriff, as well as other key figures in the election-denier movement.

Tyson Shepard, DePerno's campaign manager, told the Detroit News that Nessel has a "history of targeting and persecuting her political enemies." The News reported the petition, which was originally disclosed Sunday evening by Politico.

"Dana Nessel knows she is losing this race," Shepard told the News. "She is desperate to win this election at all costs and is now targeting DePerno, her political opponent. Her actions are unethical and will further demonstrate to the voters that she is unfit for office."

In addition to the petition, the attorney general's office announced early Monday that it had filed a request for an investigation by Michigan's Attorney Grievance Commission, which examines allegations of ethical misconduct by attorneys in the state.

State police have been investigating since February efforts by supporters of former president Donald Trump to persuade Michigan clerks to give them access to voting software and tabulating machines so they could examine them to prove fraud took place in 2020. According to Nessel's petition, DePerno and two others, including a Michigan state representative, "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access" to equipment in four Michigan communities.

According to the petition, the tabulators were taken to hotel rooms and Airbnb rentals in Oakland County, where a group of four men "broke into" the tabulators and performed "tests" on them. The petition says that DePerno was present in a hotel room during some of the testing.

DePerno has been a leading election denier in Michigan since shortly after the 2020 election, filing a lawsuit challenging the results in Antrim County because of a quickly corrected error by the county clerk that resulted in the heavily Republican county at first reporting a victory for Joe Biden.

In the course of that lawsuit, DePerno persuaded a judge to authorize an examination of Antrim's Dominion voting machines in early December 2020. That examination yielded a so-called forensic report claiming evidence that Dominion machines had been rigged to flip votes from Trump to Biden. And though the central claims of the report were immediately debunked by the Justice and Homeland Security departments, Trump held it up as evidence of fraud in the run-up to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former Attorney General William Barr recalled that Trump called the report "absolute proof that the Dominion machines were rigged," according to a clip of Barr's deposition played during a hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee in June. Barr recalled that Trump said the report "means that I'm going to have a second term."

Barr said that the report was "amateurish" and that Trump would have to be "detached from reality" to believe it.

According to the petition filed on Nessel's behalf, the state police investigation found that DePerno was assisted in the effort by Michigan state Rep. Daire Rendon, a Republican, who told one local clerk that the Michigan House of Representatives was conducting an investigation into election fraud.

Information for this article was contributed by Patrick Marley of The Washington Post.