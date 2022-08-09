Fort Smith board of directors primary election today

Voters will get the chance today to choose candidates for at-large position 5 for the city's Board of Directors, the only primary among three at-large positions being voted on this year.

Incumbent Robyn Dawson, 58, faces Christina Catsavis, 37, and Carl Nevin, 67, in the primary election for the Position 5 at-large seat.

Voters will choose which two advance to the general election Nov. 8, unless one candidate gets a majority of the votes cast and wins outright. The other two at-large board positions -- 6 and 7 -- only drew two candidates this year, so there will be no primary. Those positions will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

At-large positions are elected by all city voters. The board also has four positions elected by ward. Those positions will be on the ballot in 2024.

City directors are nonpartisan and serve four-year terms. They make $1,000 a year by attending each of the 24 board meetings, or $41.67 per meeting, according to the city code. Directors are not compensated for any board meetings they do not attend. They also receive $5,400 a year to reimburse vehicle expenses.

Voting centers are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Any Fort Smith registered voter may vote at any site. They are listed on the Sebastian County website as follows:

• Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave.

• American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd.

• Baker Senior Center, 3600 N. Albert Pike Ave.

• Martin Luther King Jr. Park Community Building, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave.

• Creekmore Park Rec Building., 3301 S. M St.

• St. Bartholomew Episcopal, 2701 Old Greenwood Road

• St. John Episcopal Church, 215 N. Sixth St.

• Ramsey Junior High tornado shelter, 3201 Jenny Lind Road

• Orr Elementary School tornado shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave.

• Southside Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road

• East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road

• Ben Geren Park tornado shelter, 7200 Zero St.

• Rye Hill Baptist, 11501 U.S. 71 South



