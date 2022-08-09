Gossage, deputy chief of staff for Hutchinson, leaving for vice president job with Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas

Bill Gossage, deputy chief of staff for Gov. Asa Hutchinson for external operations, has been named as vice president of governmental affairs for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and will resign from his post in the governor's office, Hutchinson announced Monday.

He replaces Kirkley Thomas, who retired Aug. 1 after more than 24 years of service with the cooperatives, the governor's office and the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said in separate news releases.

Gossage has served as the governor's deputy chief of staff for external operations since he resigned from the state House of Representatives in August 2016. His salary in the governor's office is $117,177 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

His resignation from the governor's office is effective Friday, Hutchinson spokeswoman Shealyn Sowers said.

Gossage, an Ozark Republican, served in the state House of Representatives from 2013 until August 2016, and was chairman of the House Management Committee. He also is a retired assistant superintendent for the Ozark School District with 34 years of experience as an educator.

"After an extensive search involving many great candidates, Bill Gossage has been named vice president of governmental affairs for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas," said Vernon "Buddy" Hasten, president/chief executive officer for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

"Bill's knowledge of Arkansas and dedication of service to improve the quality of life for Arkansans will be greatly valued as he assumes his role with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas," he said in the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas' news release.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC), a generation and transmission cooperative, according to the electric cooperatives. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 600,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.

Gossage said it's a privilege to represent the interest of the 1.2 million electric cooperative members throughout Arkansas.

"My career in education along with my service as an elected and appointed state official has provided me with opportunities to assist our great citizens," he said in the governor's office and electric cooperatives news releases. "My new role with the cooperatives will enable me to continue this service while advancing the cooperatives' mission of ensuring a safe, affordable, reliable, and balanced power supply for members."

In the governor's office news release Hutchinson said, "Bill has been an extraordinary asset to my administration as well as a longtime friend who has helped me shape my vision for the future of our state.

"He contains a gentle kindness that anyone who meets him can immediately feel, and it will be a hard task to find someone as dedicated to the state of Arkansas as him."