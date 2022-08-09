Hogs enjoy depth, loads of versatility

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dominique Bowman was in an airport in January, having just interviewed for a job when a text from University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom dinged his phone.

Bowman ducked into a quiet spot to check it out.

The thrust of Odom's message: Don't take any other job until we can talk.

For Bowman, who was then the defensive backs coach at Marshall University, the communication from Odom, whom he had met during their days in Memphis, was manna.

"He sent me a message to call him," Bowman recalled on Monday in his first news conference interview as cornerbacks coach with the Razorbacks. "I was at another spot interviewing. ... I was like, 'I hope I don't get this [job]. I want to be with Barry.'

"So it worked out, and I love Barry. He trusts me and he believes in me. He gave me an opportunity to be in the SEC with him."

Bowman inherited one of the more experienced positions on the team, with Hudson Clark and LaDarrius Bishop both having significant starting experience and nickel back Myles Slusher starting seven games at middle safety last year after Jalen Catalon's injury.

The depth includes Malik Chavis, who has gotten first-team reps with Clark much of spring and camp, LSU transfer Dwight McGlothern, Khari Johnson and Keaun Parker at cornerback, plus Trent Gordon, Jacorrei Turner and true freshman Jaylen Lewis at the nickel.

The way Odom and Bowman cross train, most of the players can handle multiple positions, including Chavis, the junior from Rison who has played safety, nickel and now corner during his time with the Hogs.

"We've got a lot of depth and a lot of people that if somebody goes down, it's next man up and the standard is the standard," said Clark, who made a splash in SEC circles as a redshirt freshman when he intercepted Ole Miss' Matt Corral three times in a 33-21 win in 2020.

Chavis said he had to catch up on defensive back techniques after coming in from a smaller school.

"At safety you've just gotta look a lot more for the whole field and then for corner, it's just you've got to focus more on that one guy," Chavis said.

Chavis is tall at 6-2 for a corner, but long-limbed with good speed.

"He's very athletic," Bowman said. "He's long, and can run and jump. Every single opportunity that he gets to play corner, he gets better. ... I think he's a pro if he buys in to the technique and the fundamentals and gets it from the neck up."

Clark touted Chavis' advancements.

"He's played safety, so he knows what the receivers are going to run, what their route progression is, and he knows our defense," Clark said. "He's grown a lot there."

Chavis said his speed serves him well.

"Like, if I mess up, you know, just bite on the wrong thing, I have a lot of catch-up speed," he said. "So I would just say just catching up and being long, and a receiver has to go around me and stuff like that.

"And then, Coach Bowman, he's got my technique right a lot. So it's really just the whole nine yards, putting it together, and just going out there on the field and executing."

Clark jumped a route intended for Jaden Haselwood in the two-minute drill on Day One of camp, intercepting KJ Jefferson to end the drill.

"The one-handed catch that Hud made to seal the two-minute drill," Bowman said has been the top play of camp for a defensive back, along with multiple plays from Catalon at safety.

Clark was asked if that interception "set the tone" for the defensive backs.

"A little bit," he said. "Definitely a great way to end the day, but every day we come in, we work and I feel like there's a great competition between our room and between the offense."

McGlothern, referred to by his nickname "Nudie" by teammates and coaches, has brought a big dose of confidence into the cornerbacks room.

"Nudie, he's the guy," Chavis said. "He's very confident and that's what you need as a corner, confidence that I can go out there and make that play."

Bowman noted McGlothern's experience as a starter at LSU is valuable.

"He's tough, he's a competitor, he's long, he's smart," Bowman said. "He's played a bunch of ball as well. He does bring that confidence in a room. When he walks in a room, he's going to let you know he's the best guy in that room."

Slusher's ability as a big hitter and versatile cover player made him an ideal player to transition to nickel back and pair with the hard-hitting Catalon.

"That position in itself is one of the toughest positions in our scheme schematically," Bowman said. "You've got to blitz, you've got to set the edge, you've got to play corner.

"So, it's a linebacker, a corner and a safety all in one. ... Myles Slusher is a smart player, so I feel like he is one of our best DBs. He can play corner, he can play safety, he can play outside backer, which is the nickel spot."