• Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia to celebrate the full participation of the state's 55 counties in her Imagination Library, a book gifting program for children up to age 5.

• Adrian Perkins, mayor of Shreveport, cannot run for reelection because he signed up for this fall's elections using the wrong address, a Louisiana appeals court ruled.

• Richard Steinle, 77, of Mogadore, Ohio, was charged with sending "injurious articles as nonmailable" after authorities accused him of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio's 25 Republican state senators.

• Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said.

• Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of the Solomon Islands, "missed an important opportunity" when he failed to attend a memorial service marking the anniversary of the World War II Battle of Guadalcanal, said Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state.

• Gerhard Schroeder, Germany's chancellor from 1998-2005, will not be expelled from the Social Democrat party over long-standing ties to Russia's energy sector and President Vladimir Putin after the arbitration committee of the party's Hanover branch considered 17 applications from party members for proceedings against him.

• Matt Fouts, director of Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kan., said he didn't find a study useful on how 21 people became ill after visiting the park last year, saying it "offered little advice for other splash parks besides ensuring you have signage that states 'don't swallow the water.' "

• Janee Pedescleaux of New Orleans faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after she was accused of stabbing her two children, killing a 4-year-old daughter and wounding a 2-year-son.

• Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, has encouraged brewers in the country's north to stop making beer amid the region's severe water shortages, adding, "this is not to say we won't produce any more beer, it's to say that we won't produce beer in the north -- that's over."