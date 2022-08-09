Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. files candidate paperwork to run for a second term

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday filed election paperwork with the city clerk's office to run for a second four-year term this November.

Scott, 38, took office in 2019 as the city's first popularly elected Black mayor. He announced his reelection bid on Feb. 1.

In the initial round of voting, Scott is expected to face Greg Henderson, the 39-year-old publisher of the food blog Rock City Eats, and Steve Landers Sr., a 68-year-old businessman and first-time candidate who spent his career in auto sales. Both have already filed election paperwork.

The first round of the mayoral contest will take place Nov. 8. If no candidate achieves at least 40% of the vote, a runoff election between the top two will be held Dec. 6.

Asked about the status of the city's search for a permanent police chief, Scott recalled that the city has received more than 20 and possibly close to 30 applications.

Scott told reporters that officials intend to make the decision as quickly as possible but want to be "very deliberate," calling it "a very important decision as we move forward as a city."

He also praised the leadership of interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley and others within the Police Department.

Former Police Chief Keith Humphrey resigned in May after three years at the helm under Scott's administration. Scott has pledged to appoint a new police chief before the election.

The pool of applicants includes Assistant Chief Heath Helton.

A former banker and member of the Arkansas Highway Commission, Scott was elected as a result of a December 2018 runoff in which he defeated attorney Baker Kurrus.

He replaced former Mayor Mark Stodola, who declined to seek a fourth term.

A runoff threshold does not apply to the six Little Rock ward seats that will also appear on the ballot in November.

Little Rock voters will elect individuals to represent Wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7.

All of the incumbents representing those seats have filed to seek another term, including City Director Virgil Miller Jr., who was appointed to the Ward 1 seat last year after the death of former City Director Erma Hendrix.

The Ward 4 seat as well as the board's three at-large positions were last on the ballot in 2020 and therefore will not be contested this year.

On Friday, Ellen Brown filed to run against incumbent City Director Doris Wright in Ward 6, which encompasses a west-central section of the city.

Brown's LinkedIn page says she works as a deputy director for Heifer International. According to the city of Little Rock's website, Brown serves as the chair of the Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission, representing Ward 6.

The city's candidate filing period opened on July 29 and the deadline for individuals to file paperwork is Aug. 19 at noon. Winners will take office Jan. 1.