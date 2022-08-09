Sections
Little Rock voters approve all six project categories in renewal of capital-improvement property tax

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 9:40 p.m.
Faith Mullins casts a vote in a special election on an extension of the city's capital-improvement millage at the Dunbar Community Center in Little Rock on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Little Rock voters in a special election on Tuesday authorized renewing a capital-improvement property tax at the current rate of three mills and issuing bonds to pay for a raft of projects and purchases that range from infrastructure work to land acquisition at the Little Rock Port. 

All six categories of improvements, which were listed separately on the ballot, were approved. Bond amounts tied to each category — streets, drainage, fire apparatus, parks and recreation, construction of a district court facility and expansion of the port's industrial park — add up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $161.8 million.

It is the seventh time Little Rock voters have renewed the capital-improvement millage since the 1958 vote that enacted it.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details

