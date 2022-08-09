ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: National exhibit includes Arkansas teacher’s painting





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART: 'Wash' painting

"Mrs. Lucy's Wash," a painting by Little Rock artist Glenda McCune, is one of 80 works chosen by a panel of five artists and arts leaders from 425 entries for inclusion in the National Art Education Association's Member Exhibition, according to a news release from the Arkansas League of Artists. The virtual display went up July 25 and is available online through Jan. 6 at arteducators.org/community/articles/968-2022-naea-member-exhibit.

McCune, a native of Hamburg and a retired Pulaski County Special School District teacher, is the only Arkansas artist with a work in the exhibition. The painting is part of her "Southern Scenes" series, depicting her life in southeast and Central Arkansas. Her work was most recently on display in a solo exhibit, "Southern Culture," June 17-July 10 at the Acansa Gallery in North Little Rock.

Hannah Ratzlaff, historic preservation officer for the City of Little Rock, will make a virtual preservation presentation today Tuesday Aug. 9, part of the Preserve Arkansas’ Women in Preservation Virtual Speaker Series. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

PRESERVATION: Virtual presentation

Hannah Ratzlaff, urban designer and historic preservation officer for the city of Little Rock, will make a preservation presentation, virtually via Zoom, 3:30 p.m. today. It's part of the Preserve Arkansas' Women in Preservation Virtual Speaker Series and it's free; register at tinyurl.com/ajx9njah. You can also watch the webinar live via YouTube: tinyurl.com/4nb5rax6. Call (501) 372-4757. Series support comes from DEMX Architecture.

Ratzlaff previously was the exterior design consultant for Main Street Arkansas. She has a bachelor's degree in history from John Brown University in Siloam Springs and a postgraduate degree in urban strategies and design from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.



