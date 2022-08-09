New president discusses vision for NWACC

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's board of trustees on Monday discussed a vision for the next three to five years, putting valuing employees, student housing and increasing funding for the college's Washington County campus at the top of their list of objectives.

The board met for the first time under new college President Dennis Rittle for a retreat, followed by a monthly meeting. Rittle became the college's fourth president July 11. He succeeded Evelyn Jorgenson, who retired after nine years as president.

During the retreat, Rittle shared his vision for the next seven years, focusing on the next three to five years. He led board members in a planning exercise to develop their vision and hone in on their objectives. Other priorities on the list included developing athletics and a public event center which could include space for sports and performing arts.

Since he started in his new role, Rittle said he met with cabinet members and employees to discuss core competencies -- areas where the college performs well that sets it aside from other colleges. He also looked at political, economic, sociological, technical, environmental and legal factors that constrain the college's choices.

In the first year, Rittle said he hopes to expand services in Washington County, increase the health of the organization's culture by valuing employees and stabilize student enrollment.

Rittle said he has already started a valuing people committee, which is working on a compensation study. A first glimpse of the study shows there are wide gaps in compensation, he said. In the second year, Rittle said he hopes to begin implementing the results of the compensation study, which could take three to five years to fully roll out.

Rittle also hopes to continue expanding services in Washington County the second year, he said. The college's facility in Springdale has lots of mental, physical and emotional energy, he said.

Rittle said he would like to see construction to expand the facility. He would also like to explore state and local funding for the sustainability of the campus, including support from Washington County school districts, he said.

Rittle said he hopes to stabilize enrollment by growing the college's market share through marketing, branding, advertising and customer service. The college saw enrollment increase 3.4% in 2018, when measured on the 11th day of class in the fall semester, and 5.1% in 2019, according to Justin White, vice president of student services. However, enrollment fell 11.6% in 2020 and 5% in 2021, he said.

As of Monday, enrollment was up about 0.6% at the Bentonville campus and 1.7% at the Washington County campus, he said. With several weeks before class starts, numbers are still very fluid, he said

In years three through five, Rittle added the objectives of expanding campus life and athletics, as well as the possibilities of developing a public event center and student housing. In years six and seven, he added a "big audacious goal" of possibly expanding into an international campus.

None of the ideas are set in stone, Rittle said.

"That is why I like to be stretched and I like having us thinking about what it is we are doing and how big an impact can we make," he said.

Rittle encouraged board members to write their ideas on sticky notes, then categorized the notes on a white board at the front of the room. The board went through a similar exercise to narrow the list.

After the planning session, Rittle thanked board members for their input.

"This gives me a lot of direction because it lets me know how to spend my expertise," he said.

It's an incredibly appropriate time to discuss the three- to five-year vision, since the college is starting a new life after the pandemic and is under new leadership, said trustee Rachel Harris.

Trustee Joe Spivey said he is glad the first objective is taking a critical look at the value of employees and staff.

"Our people here at the college are what makes the college run and what helps our students with academic success and life," he said, adding he is also excited about valuing athletics and the possibility of adding a multipurpose community event center.

Other business

The Northwest Arkansas Community College board of trustees approved the following items during their August meeting:

• A report on CARES Act Fund expenditures and plans.

• Executive limitations and monitoring for the college president.

• Creating a provisional position for coordinator of adult education.

