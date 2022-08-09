



Groundbreaking set for new Velocity Park

A public groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of Velocity Park will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 325 Valley St.

Once complete, the bicycle skills park will feature an asphalt pump track and a natural surface skills loop around the perimeter of the property. It will be open to bicycles, skateboards, roller skates-blades, and push scooters.

Members of the Hot Springs Board of Directors plan to attend.

Construction to close part of E. Grand, Vine

The outside westbound lane of East Grand Avenue at the intersection of Vine Street, in addition to Vine Street, from East Grand to Mound Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today for road construction.

Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution or take an alternate route when traveling in this area.



