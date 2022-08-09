North Little Rock’s half-cent sales tax to continue 5 years

North Little Rock will continue to have a “half-penny” sales tax supporting capital improvements for the next five years.

On Tuesday, North Little Rock residents voted on a tax city leaders describe as a “continuation” of the current one-half percent sales tax. In 2017, voters approved a “half-penny” tax which helped fund the city’s $26 million justice center. The current one-half percent sales tax expires at the end of the year.

The tax continuation is estimated to bring in about $45 million in revenue for the city over five years and will end in December 2027, according to North Little Rock Chief Financial Officer Ember Strange.

The city plans to put the tax revenue toward projects to benefit North Little Rock’s parks and recreation, public maintenance and police and fire departments, North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick told the Democrat-Gazette.

Mayor Hartwick also said up to 40% of the tax revenue will come from non-resident taxpayers who make purchases in the city. He added that the half-cent tax costs the average resident about $5 per year.

Complete but unofficial results are:

For 1,614

Against 588

