Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Ileen Hernandez, 37, of 608 S. Black Oak Ave., No. 42, in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Hernandez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Brandon Padgett, 28, of 604 S.W. Pearl Drive in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Padgett was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Nicola Aiello-Dixon, 29, of 14720 Shipe Road in Gravette was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Aiello-Dixon was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jacques Wright, 26, of 2670 N. Club Drive, No. 9, in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Wright was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Rogers

• Anthony Purdum, 28, of 704 N. 22nd Place in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Purdum was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Charles Cheatwood, 26, of 3411 Riverview Road in Russellville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and forgery. Cheatwood was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Shawn Clark, 33, of 1970 Lewis Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Clark was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Adam Bowen, 30, of 522 E. Velma Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Bowen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jackie Turner, 47, of 1715 S. Summit St., Apt. B, in Little Rock, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Turner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.