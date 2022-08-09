NWA outdoor briefs

Join an archery league

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville begins fall archery leagues Friday. Shooting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 2. Cost for the season is $50 for range members and $150 for nonmembers.

Visit thequiver archery.com to register or for more information.

Fly tyers share technique

A free fly tying demonstration is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Twelve fly tyers from Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Trout Unlimited will demonstrate how to tie various fishing flies to catch trout and other fish. People may drop in at any time from 10 a.m. to noon to see the program.

Cleanup set at Lee Creek

The annual Lee Creek Cleanup hosted by Devil's Den State Park will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Volunteers should meet at the horse camp pavilion on Arkansas 220 on the west end of the park.

Cleanup area is from the park to the Arkansas 220 bridge. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the horse camp pavilion. Prize drawings will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Contact Terry Anderson, park interpreter, 479-761-3823, terry.anderson@arkansas.gov for more information.

Go fishing in Centerton

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a fall family fishing derby from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Centerton Lake in Centerton.

Game and Fish will stock the lake with channel catfish. Fishing is open to all ages. Anglers should provide their own tackle, bait and container to take their fish home.

Tagged stripers worth reward

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call (479) 295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.



