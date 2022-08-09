100 years ago

Aug. 9, 1922

• With 54,212 votes accounted for, Governor McRae last night had a lead over E. P. Toney in the governor's race of better than two to one. The first reports that filtered into the Gazette office early in the night were favorable to McRae, and this early lead was increased as each county reported.

50 years ago

Aug. 9, 1972

• Dr. Richard M. Thomas, state veterinarian, said the state's first case of screwworms in cattle was reported Tuesday in Little River County. The worms were found in a herd of cattle belonging to Bill Stewart of Foreman. Dr. Thomas said that the state would drop a load of sterile flies in the neighborhood today and then would spray Stewart's herd and four or five herds in surrounding areas Monday.

25 years ago

Aug. 9, 1997

FORREST CITY -- East Arkansas Community College officials and city police are trying to figure out what caused an apparent explosion in a chemistry lab at the college Thursday night or early Friday. "It's kind of a mystery right now," said George McCormick, president of the college. "Apparently, someone did not have good motives," he said. "There was a white powder scattered around the room. It looks mysterious and it looks drug-related, but until that's confirmed, we just don't know." McCormick said it looked as though chemicals had been dropped on the floor and "exploded or caused a fire." Security guards discovered the white substance splattered on the floors, walls and ceilings during a check of the lab Friday morning. "It was corrosive or acidic enough to burn a hole in a ceiling tile it hit," McCormick said. "It could have even been a really hot substance. We just don't know."

10 years ago

Aug. 9, 2012

TEXARKANA -- Nearly 11 months after efforts started to get the North State Line Avenue bridge across Interstate 30 named in honor of two war veterans, the final puzzle piece is in place. The Miller County judge's office released a statement Tuesday showing the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department granted the county and Texarkana its state right of way to place a sign designating the Arkansas side of the bridge as the Kyle Brandon Stout/Zainah Creamer Memorial Bridge. Earlier this year, Texarkana, Texas, posted its sign on its side of the bridge, honoring the two veterans who died in Middle East combat in the recent war. The effort began when the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 278 started circulating a petition last October asking that the bridge be named in honor of the two local vets. "This will be a unique memorial to two of our heroes -- a bridge straddling a boundary between two states. A bridge named after two heroes -- one from Texas and one from Arkansas," the petition stated.