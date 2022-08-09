Pfizer buys blood firm for $5.4B

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant that became a cash-generating machine thanks to its coronavirus vaccine, is bringing Global Blood Therapeutics into the fold under a $5.4 billion all-cash deal announced Monday.

Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its work in rare hematology. Global Blood Therapeutics, which was founded in 2011, makes Oxybryta tablets, one of the few FDA-approved treatments for sickle cell disease.

The acquisition is the latest blockbuster deal for Pfizer, which has been looking for veins of long-term growth following a cash bonanza driven by its covid-19 vaccine. Its vaccine and treatment brought in more than $16 billion, just in the recently completed second quarter.

The drugmaker has now announced deals valued at a total of nearly $19 billion, counting debt, since late last year.

In May it spent $11.6 billion for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, which treats acute migraine headaches. More recently it shelled out $6.7 billion for Arena Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on immuno-inflammatory diseases such as Crohn's disease.

Pfizer also detailed in April a smaller acquisition of the privately held ReViral Ltd., which is developing a treatment for respiratory syncytial virus.

Aamir Malik, Pfizer's chief business innovation officer, told analysts recently that the company was "leaving very few stones unturned" in looking for expansion opportunities.

Malik said Pfizer was looking for deals that will add substantial value either scientifically or commercially.

"I think we're very excited about the opportunities that are ahead of us and the flexibility that our balance sheet gives us to pursue those," he said during a call to discuss second-quarter results.

Malik told analysts that the Biohaven deal alone could add $6 billion in peak sales to Pfizer's business.





Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said the Global Blood Therapeutics purchase is meant to put resources behind new treatments for an underserved community of patients.

"The deep market knowledge and scientific and clinical capabilities we have built over three decades in rare hematology will enable us to accelerate innovation for the sickle cell disease community and bring these treatments to patients as quickly as possible," Bourla said.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder in which red blood cells can become hard, sticky and "sickle-shaped," leading to a range of health problems including infection and stroke.

The disease affects about 100,000 Americans who are disproportionately of African, Middle-Eastern and South Asian descent, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Ted Love, a medical doctor who leads Global Blood Therapeutics as chief executive, said the Pfizer buyout will broaden and amplify his company's impact while allowing it to propel much-needed innovation in countries where medical resources are scarce.

Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year, but Pfizer said it plans to speed up distribution of the drug to parts of the world most impacted by the disease.

Pfizer will pay $68.50 per share under the terms of the all-cash deal, which represents a 7.3% premium on Global Blood Therapeutics' Friday closing price, and a 42.7% premium compared to Thursday's closing.

Information for this article was contributed by Aaron Gregg of The Washington Post, and Tom Murphy and Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press.