Police: Man, 43, found fatally shot in Helena-West Helena apartment

A 43-year-old man died after he was found shot multiple times at an apartment in Helena-West Helena on Monday, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 4:05 a.m. on Monday at the Southern Place Apartments, 1205 U.S. 49 in West Helena, according to a news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Demarcius Foreman, 43, was found unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds, the release states.

Foreman was later pronounced dead by a coroner, according to police.

The release states that police have identified Sherman Gill, 42, of Jacksonville as a person of interest in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department at (870) 572-3441.