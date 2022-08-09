PREP GOLF: Har-Ber boys claim Arvest title; Fayetteville girls grab first-round lead at Lindsey Invitational

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber's Logan Mayo fired a 7-under 65 and earned medalist honors at the Arvest Red Dog Invitational golf tournament on Monday at Springdale Country Club.

Mayo and teammate Jack Collins, who shot a 75, propelled the Wildcats to the team title with a 301 total.

"He's pretty good," Springdale High coach Phil Alderman said of Mayo, a junior. "He's going to be somebody to reckon with when it comes to state tournament time."

Van Buren (302) was second, followed by Fort Smith Southside (321), Providence Academy (333) and Bentonville West (335).

The host Bulldogs finished with a 429 total.

"Har-Ber had some experienced guys -- and Van Buren," Alderman said. "They really just kind of took off from the get-go. Our guys had the jitters for the first couple of holes and really didn't settle down probably until three or four holes into it. You can't afford to give away those first three or four holes like that."

Sophomore Sam Owens led Springdale with an 87. Alderman, who said his team lacks experience, is optimistic about Owens' future.

"I think he's going to be pretty good in a year or two," Alderman said. "He's really kind of evened his game out and gotten more consistent this year."

Van Buren's Hogan Dunn and Providence Academy's Stiles Hunter both shot 72, and the Pointers' Drew Griffiths carded a 73 to round out the top individuals.

Fayetteville Invitational

The Fayetteville girls built a nine-shot lead after the first day of the two-round tournament at Fayetteville's Paradise Valley Golf Club in the Lindsey High School Invitational tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs finished at 260, followed by Conway (269), Bentonville High (277), Jonesboro (290) and Mount St. Mary (291).

Fayetteville's Elizabeth Lim was third with a 78, trailing Conway's Yinyoe Yang (72) and Cabot's Emmerson Doyle (74).

On the boys side, Conway fired an opening round 301 to lead the boys. Fayetteville was tied for second with Bentonville, nine shots behind Conway at 310.

Conway's Yinta Yang led by four shots in the individual standings.

The second round will begin this morning at Paradise Valley.





Arvest Red’Dog Invitational

At Springdale Country Club

Team scores

1. Springdale Har-Ber;301

2. Van Buren;302

3. FS Southside;321

4. Providence Academy;333

5. Bentonville West;335

6. Harrison;346

7. Greenwood;350

8. Rogers Heritage;366

9. Springdale High;429

Individual scores

1. Logan Mayo, Springdale Har-Ber;65

2t. Hogan Dunn, Van Buren;72

2t. Stiles Hunter, Providence Academy;72

3. Drew Griffiths, Van Buren;73

4t. Jack Collins,Springdale Har-Ber;75

4t. JD Frederiksen, Van Buren;75







