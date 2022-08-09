Pulaski County storms cause outages

About 4,700 customers were without electric power in Pulaski County on Monday evening, hours after a storm system strong enough to knock down trees moved through the area.

By 9 p.m., Entergy Arkansas was spending most of its efforts in Pulaski County working to restore power in the west Little Rock area.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Colby Pope said a collapsing thunderstorm that created a downburst at about 2 p.m. struck west Little Rock.

"The winds go outwards usually in a small area," Pope said.

Some trees fell on power lines, and the weather service received a report of at least one tree on a home, he said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a storm struck Sherwood, Pope said. He said the storm was more typical than what west Little Rock experienced.

Sherwood had some trees on power lines, cutting off power, Pope said. By evening, most power had been restored in Sherwood.

Areas served by Entergy and areas without power are available in real time at www.etrviewoutage.com.