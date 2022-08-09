BASKETBALL

ASU men edge Dominican Republic

Arkansas State University returned to the Gran Arena del Cibao in Santiago, Dominican Republic, for the second time in as many days but came away with a better result, topping an all-star team from Santiago's professional league, 87-86.

Julian Lual's free throw with 2.4 seconds remaining provided the difference, as the junior college transfer finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Malcolm Farrington led the Red Wolves with 19 points -- including five three-pointers -- and Markise Davis added 18 points along with 12 rebounds.

"It's a different game over here, very physical, but we were able to adjust to it a little better," ASU Coach Mike Balado said in a postgame video. "A lot of stuff that we need to work on but I'm very happy with our progress."

The Red Wolves will practice today before closing their exhibition series Wednesday against the Dominican Republic's under-22 squad.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TENNIS

ASU announces Kidd as women's coach

Scott Kidd was named Arkansas State University's women's tennis head coach Monday afternoon, returning to college tennis after four years away.

From 2013-18, Kidd was the head men's coach at Troy, being named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year and winning the league title in 2015. He previously served as an assistant women's coach at Clemson and won six NAIA national titles before that at Auburn-Montgomery.

Kidd also led North Greenville University's men and women's teams to NCCAA national titles in 2002.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOCCER

ASU women picked second in Sun Belt West

Winners of back-to-back Sun Belt Conference regular-season titles, Arkansas State University was picked to finish second in the Sun Belt West Division ahead of the 2022 season. The Red Wolves got two of 14 first-place votes, putting them behind South Alabama.

ASU's lone all-conference honoree was Aliyah Williamson, the reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. The forward had six goals and an assist during league play in 2021.

The Red Wolves open their season at home Aug. 18 against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR women fall in exhibition opener

In its first live action under new coach Kelly Farrell, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock lost 2-0 at Austin Peay on Sunday.

Paige Henry played the first two of three 30-minute periods in goal for the Trojans, making three saves. Amaya Arias, a freshman from Downey, Calif., played all 90 minutes and logged one of just two shots on goal for UALR.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

Southern Arkansas adds Carter to staff

Southern Arkansas head softball coach Jason Anderson announced on Monday the addition of Molly Carter to his staff as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.

Carter replaces former assistant and Mulerider All-American Brooke Goad who resigned in July to purse other opportunities.

Carter comes to Magnolia from Metropolitan State University Denver where she assisted the Roadrunners pitching staff last spring when the school won 38 games and reached the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Game.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services