Super Quiz: The Western Hemisphere

1. The largest great lake in the Western Hemisphere.

2. Mount St. Helens erupted in this state in 1980.

3. It has often been called the highest navigable lake in the world.

4. Angel Falls in this country is the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall.

5. This Canadian territory borders the state of Alaska to the west.

6. This city is the most populous city in South America.

7. This city was the capital of the Inca Empire when the Spanish conquered it.

8. The name of this southern tip of South America translates to "Land of Fire."

9. This is the longest continental mountain range in the world.

ANSWERS:

1. Lake Superior

2. Washington

3. Lake Titicaca

4. Venezuela

5. The Yukon

6. Sao Paulo

7. Cusco

8. Tierra del Fuego

9. Andes