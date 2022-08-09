THV11 welcomes Faith Woodard as new evening anchor

Faith Woodard is joining THV11 as its newest evening anchor.

“I’m looking to tell untold stories, not the same stories that have been told in this community, trying to find a new perspective, and trying to hit those communities that feel like their voices aren’t being heard,” Woodard said on Monday.

Woodard, who is from Tampa, Fla. received her English degree in 2017 from Georgetown University. She graduated with her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in 2018.

The news anchor was the captain and a four-year starter on the Georgetown University’s women’s basketball team, which prompted Woodard to start her journalism career in sports. “I was doing a lot of sports work in school in New York at Columbia.”

She worked as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network until Woodard decided she wanted to pursue news instead of sports journalism.

“I wanted to try something different,” Woodard said. “I’m someone who is always trying to be different and look for a way to be cutting-edge, and so I just found that I really loved news, I loved politics, and I still like to dabble in sports when the story fits.”

Woodard left New York and went to WBOC in Maryland to work for two years. She became a news anchor at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas, where she worked for another two years.

Now, Woodard said she is ready to “grow roots” in Arkansas.

“There’s so much when it comes to development and industry, and revitalizing the community, it [Little Rock] really seems like a place where I want to grow my own career, but also cover stories when it comes to community growth and revitalization,” Woodard said.

It’s her interest in community stories that drew Shayla Teater, news director for THV11, to Woodard.

“She stood out because of her passion for connecting with the community and telling stories that matter,” Teater said. “She is incredibly smart and well-versed in topics that matter and has a history of covering big stories that impact her community. She also has a great personality and I knew she would fit right in with our team and have an instant connection.”

At CBS4, Woodard covered immigration policies, where she interviewed politicians and spoke with migrants at the Mexico–United States border. Teater said she’s confident that her political coverage will be an asset to the team.

“She has a natural ability to calmly tell what can often be scary news and I know Arkansans will be able to relate to her," Teater said.

"Her ability to contribute to newsroom conversations and editorial decisions was a major plus."

Woodard said she’s excited to bring her background in politics and immigration coverage to Little Rock while also telling meaningful stories that unite the community.

Woodard’s THV11 debut will be Tuesday at 10 p.m. After that, she’ll appear on the Little Rock station every day at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Woodard will work alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and chief meteorologist Tom Brannon.