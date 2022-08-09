Sections
Watson Chapel millage request approved

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 10:06 p.m.
Watson Chapel School District supporters celebrate the passage of a 5.7-mill increase Tuesday at the Jefferson County Election Commission office in downtown Pine Bluff. Pictured from left: district board member Goldie Whitaker, Walter Boone, board President Sandra Boone, district treasurer Norma Walker and Superintendent Tom Wilson. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Watson Chapel School District voters narrowly approved a 5.7-mill increase to help cover the cost of constructing a new high school at the site of the present junior high school.

The millage rate will increase from 34.1 to 39.8 and still remain the lowest among the three school districts in Jefferson County.

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election were:

For: 220

Against: 209

Through early voting, 36 people voted for the increase and 14 voted against. Eight of 10 who voted absentee were against the increase, while the tally of election day votes revealed a 187-182 edge against the request.

