Watson Chapel millage request approved

Watson Chapel School District voters narrowly approved a 5.7-mill increase to help cover the cost of constructing a new high school at the site of the present junior high school.

The millage rate will increase from 34.1 to 39.8 and still remain the lowest among the three school districts in Jefferson County.

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election were:

For: 220

Against: 209

Through early voting, 36 people voted for the increase and 14 voted against. Eight of 10 who voted absentee were against the increase, while the tally of election day votes revealed a 187-182 edge against the request.

