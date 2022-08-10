4-vehicle wreck on I-49 kills Bella Vista woman, authorities say

A Bella Vista woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash early Tuesday afternoon in Fayetteville, police said.

Nan Brooks, 87, was a passenger in a 2014 Buick that was traveling south on Interstate 49, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said that at around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 67, near the interchange with the Fulbright Expressway, a 2013 Hyundai that was in the far-left southbound lane veered into the right middle lane of the four-lane interstate. The Hyundai sideswiped the 2014 Buick, which came to rest in the far-right lane.

The Buick was then struck from behind by a southbound 2021 Toyota, which was struck from behind by a second southbound 2013 Hyundai.

The driver of Brooks' car — Adele M. Simmons, 54, of Little Rock — was reported injured, as was fellow passenger James A. Brooks, 86, of Bella Vista. Tracy M. Blessing, 52, of Springdale, the driver of the 2021 Toyota, was also reported injured.

The injured were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and the Northwest Medical Center. The body of Nan Brooks was being held at the Washington County coroner's office.

Troopers said it was raining and road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.