Blytheville, circa 1957: Most of the town's motels were still locally owned, and many, like the Sands Motel on Division Street along busy U.S. 61, put up big neon signs. "45 Delightful Units," reads the back of the card. The 1957 Dodge Coronet convertible seemingly posed below the sign sold for $2,800 off the showroom floor. Today an Oyo Hotel sits on the site.

