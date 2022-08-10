Army’s top enlisted man visits state

Sergeant Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston visited Camp Robinson in North Little Rock on Tuesday, discussing ongoing efforts to recruit soldiers, among other topics.

The Army faces a struggle to meet recruitment goals due to covid-19, enlistment restrictions and a growing lack of public interest in joining the military.

While speaking with recruiters Tuesday, Grinston says military officials are discussing ways to address enlistment restrictions, as well as improvements to the general experience of soldiers.

One recruiter touched on the mental health needs of soldiers and the struggle to get timely help when needed.

Grinston said that the mental health and well-being of soldiers remains a top priority.

He said that leaders in the room should do what they can do to assist soldiers in receiving the help that they are seeking.

Grinston, an Alabama native who's been sergeant major of the Army since Aug. 9, 2019, was in Arkansas partly to attend the the National Guard's annual conference, which started on Sunday and ends today in Little Rock.

He is the most senior enlisted member in the Army and addresses issues of enlisted soldiers, traveling extensively to observe training and interact with soldiers.

After talking to recruiters, he further elaborated on recruitment.

"Our number one thing is telling people what we do and the great things we do for the country. But, the last time I checked we have Quick Ship bonuses, sitting at about $35,ooo. We're constantly incentevizing [enlisting] whether we offer bonuses or pay for college," said Grinston.

A new incentive allows soldiers to have more say in their station of choice right after they leave basic training.

This is not something the Army has allowed in the past, but Grinston says they are more than willing to communicate with soldiers in working to place people where they'd like to be, depending on the circumstances.

Many incentives -- some relating to a GED or high school equivalency diploma and other educational opportunities -- have not been fully decided yet.

"We need to do better," said Grinston.

He added, "In order to protect the nation, we have to have soldiers and it's important that we actually get out and share our stories about who we are and what we do," said Grinston.



