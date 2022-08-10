Bentonville council overturns Planning Commission decision

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night reversed a Planning Commission decision regarding property on Northwest 14th Street.

The Planning Commission denied a future land use amendment and rezoning at 809 N.W. 14th St. The area is east of North Walton Boulevard.

The future land use amendment request was from low-density residential to medium-density residential, and the rezoning request was from low-density single-family residential to medium-density duplex and townhome residential.

The Planning Commission voted 4-2 against the future land amendment and 5-1 against the rezoning.

The council voted 6-1 for the future land use amendment and 7-1 for rezoning after council member Tim Robinson joined the meeting online. Council member Holly Hook was the lone vote against the items.

The appeal was brought by Haney Enterprises LLC. The reason for the rezoning is to create medium-density multifamily units, according to council documents.

The council also approved approved a $120,000 change order for the A Street Promenade design.

The promenade will stretch from Southeast Second Street to Northeast Third Street like a linear plaza with garden nooks, cafe seating, play areas and food trucks, according to the city.

By converting A Street to a pedestrian-only corridor, travel between Bentonville's parks and plazas will be safe and easy, according to the city. The promenade is part of the Downtown Quilt of Parks.

The cost of the promenade was estimated at $13 million, Parks and Recreation Director David Wright said Tuesday night.

Also approved by the council was a memorandum of understanding with the Bentonville School District in accordance with Arkansas code 6-10-128 (c). This addresses the required components of an effective School Resource Officer program, according to council documents.

The council also gave its OK to an amendment to the Police Department's Tyler Technology New World contract to add a data and insights-public safety analytics software package.

The software package provides insight on crime trends and patterns; provides visual, map-based imagery of problem areas; helps improve operations to prevent crime; and allows for citizen transparency and interactive information accessible to citizens via a link on the city's webpage. A one time setup fee and yearly cost will be budgeted, according to council documents.

An ordinance amending facility use fees for the Bentonville Community Center in 2023 also was approved by the council. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board unanimously approved the plan, according to council documents.

Since the Bentonville Community Center opened in 2015, the resident daily usage fees and membership fees have remained the same at the facility, according to council documents.

Other action

In other business Tuesday night, the Bentonville City Council:

• Approved a bid award to Koontz Electric Co. for $1.07 million for the expansion of the electric substation on Morning Star Road.

• Approved a $690,349.75 agreement with Stribling Equipment to purchase currently leased backhoes.

• Approved a $495,190 budget adjustment to recognize the full-time Law Enforcement Officer Salary Stipend. Funds will be disbursed to the city by the state Department of Finance and Administration and consist of a $5,000 payment and an additional $382.50 per officer for Medicare and Social Security taxes.

• Approved a bid award to McClarty Daniel Buick GMC of Bentonville for the Police Department’s fleet maintenance contract. The contract includes all routine and nonroutine vehicle maintenance, warranty and inspection services.

• Approved a professional services agreement with Pinnacle Consulting Management Group for property acquisition services for Southeast Walton Boulevard and Southeast Medical Center Parkway. The cost is $50,100.

• Approved a change order to Flintco for the Southwewst Bright Road project. The change will increase the contract price by $297,431.

Source: Bentonville



