Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen Aug. 18 after two-year closure

Blanchard Springs Caverns will reopen Aug. 18 after a two-year closure.

"Multiple factors contributed to the lengthy closure of the Caverns, including ongoing facility repairs and safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic," according to a news release from Mary Wood, a spokeswoman for the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests. "Safety and the desire to provide a quality visitor experience remain the top priorities for Forests and Caverns staff."

Located about 15 miles northwest of Mountain View in Stone County, Blanchard Springs Caverns is "a magnificent limestone cave system starting more than 200 feet underground," Nancy Hendricks wrote for the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, adding that it's considered one of the most beautiful caves in the country.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, "Blanchard Springs Caverns is one of the most spectacular and carefully developed caves found anywhere. Visitors enter a 'living' cave where glistening formations like stalactites, stalagmites, columns and flowstones are still changing. These crystalline formations are the result of minerals deposited by dripping water."

Tickets to Blanchard Springs Caverns must be pre-purchased through www.recreation.gov, according to the news release.

"Advanced ticketing for tours will allow the Caverns to adequately staff guided tours on the Dripstone Trail and provide a more enhanced visitor experience," said Amy Burt, recreation staff officer for the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests. "Tours will be available Thursdays-Mondays and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays."

The more arduous Discovery and Wild Cave Tours will not be offered at this time due to staffing limitations, according to the release.

Visitors will be asked to wear a face mask when Stone County is experiencing high covid-19 community transmission levels, according to the release.

County levels are released every Friday and can be accessed at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home.

Eastern National, a non-profit association, has recently reopened its store inside the Visitor Information Center, according to the release.

More information about ticketing and Caverns operations is available at https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/233266/ticket/172 or by calling 870-757-2211.

The Dripstone Trail, which stays a cool 58 degrees year-round, is a one-way, half-mile trail designed to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs, with a strong assistant, according to the news release.