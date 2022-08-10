Blue Man Group sets Sept. 9-11 shows at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall

Signature drumming, “colorful moments of creativity” and quirky comedy are the hallmarks of Blue Man Group, starting a new North American tour and returning Sept. 9-11 to Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Show times for the five performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Individual tickets — $39-$93 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Robinson Center Box Office; via CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com; or by calling (501) 244-8800.