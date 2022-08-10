Brewers get back on winning track, turn back Rays

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 5, RAYS 3

MILWAUKEE -- Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They're 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the National League Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.

Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer for the Rays. Brewers center fielder Tyrone Taylor made a leaping catch to rob Tampa Bay's David Peralta of a homer in the second inning.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (4-2) struck out 4 while allowing 2 runs, 2 hits and no walks over 5 innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. Peralta, who threw 65 pitches Tuesday, had missed nearly 2 1/2 months with a shoulder injury.

Matt Bush struck out two and retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

McCutchen hit an RBI ground-rule double in the first inning and put the Brewers ahead for good with a run-scoring single in the fifth. His double hit the warning track and bounced over the center-field wall to bring home Christian Yelich, who had drawn a leadoff walk.

Yacabonis was filling the role of an opener and worked only the first inning before giving way to Ryan Yarbrough.

Peralta led off the top of the second with a drive to right center, but Taylor timed his jump correctly and reached his glove over the wall to make the catch and prevent a game-tying homer. Taylor added a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second to extend Milwaukee's lead to 2-0.

Diaz tied it in the third when he broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with a homer to right center.

The Brewers regained the lead in the fifth. McCutchen greeted Ryan Thompson with a single to drive in Willy Adames.

BRAVES 9, RED SOX 7 (11) Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and Atlanta beat host Boston. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 1 J.T. Realmuto homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six sharp innings and streaking Philadelphia beat visiting Miami for its sixth straight victory.

NATIONALS 6, CUBS 5 Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz went deep twice and Washington regrouped after blowing a three-run lead, beating host Chicago to snap a six-game losing streak.

METS 6, REDS 2 Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both homered and drove in two runs as host New York beat Cincinnati. The Mets have won 14 of 16.

ROCKIES 16, CARDINALS 5 Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer for the longest drive by a Colorado player at Coors Field, Randal Grichuk went 5 for 5 and the host Rockies routed St. Louis, ending the Cardinals' seven-game winning streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 7, RANGERS 5 Aledmys Diaz hit a grand slam as host Houston roughed up Martin Perez and beat Texas. Perez (9-3) tied a season high by allowing seven runs in five-plus innings to snap a nine-game winning streak, the longest active string in the majors.

ROYALS 4-2, WHITE SOX 2-3 Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as visiting Chicago beat Kansas City to split a doubleheader. In the opener, rookie Nick Pratto homered, doubled and singled for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 5, TIGERS 2 Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and visiting Cleveland beat Detroit for its third straight win.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Rougned Odor hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and host Baltimore rallied to beat Toronto.