Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting at the election center, 123 Main St., at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to chairman Mike Adam. The agenda includes an update on an election reimbursement request and public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes to adjudicate any provisional and absentee ballots and approve manual audit of unofficial election results.

Exit ramp closure set on I-530

Overnight ramp closures were scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9-10, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on several exits along Interstate 530 to replace stop bars and direction signs, according to a news release. On Wednesday, work will continue at Exit 20 (Redfield) and will proceed south until completion. Drivers will be directed through ramp areas via message boards, signs, and traffic drums. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Motorists can also follow ARDOT on Twitter @IdriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.

Summit holds youth event

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will have a sports and arts youth camp from 6-7:30 p.m. today. The event will include team sports, arts and crafts, and food. All youth and parents are invited to attend, according to a news release. Details: Todd Anderson, Summit pastor, 489-6603.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will hold its monthly opening from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 11. The clinic is located at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. Covid-19 guidelines will still be followed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 11

UAPB offers beekeeping workshop

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will hold a workshop on beekeeping for beginners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25 in the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive, according to a news release. Yong Park, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions. The course costs $30. Payments can be made in room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road at UAPB. Payments should be made via check or money order only and payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program." All monies are non-refundable. Details: UAPB Small Farm Program at (870) 575-7225 or wilkinsha@uapb.edu.

Neighborhood Watch meetings set

Neighborhood Watch meetings have been scheduled and residents are urged to attend, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. The following will be held: Central Park and Taylor Association will meet Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St. Faucett Road along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association will meet Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park meets Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. (subject to change.) University Park meets Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org.