Summit holds youth event

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will have a sports and arts youth camp from 6-7:30 p.m. today. The event will include team sports, arts and crafts, and food. All youth and parents are invited to attend, according to a news release. Details: Todd Anderson, Summit pastor, 489-6603.

New Hope to open pantry

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 9605 U.S. 65 South at Moscow, will open its food pantry on two days.

From 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 19, food will be given to households with children under 18 years old. From 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, food will be available to anyone and there are no restrictions, according to a news release.

New Hope will hand out food on a first come, first served basis until it's all gone. The ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) program, according to the release.

Trinity Village sets style show, lunch

Trinity Village, 6400 Trinity Drive, will host a style show and luncheon at noon Sept. 13. The event will be held at the facility's Great Hall.

Tickets are $20 and proceeds will go toward upgrading their entertainment center, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's newsletter. Details: (870) 879-8221.

Seals Outreach plans gala

The community is invited to the D'Andre Seals Outreach Project Inaugural Gala on Sept. 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. and the gala starts at 6 p.m.

"The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project (DSOP) is a non profit, 501c3 organization," according to their Facebook page.

The attire for the gala is semi-formal. Lorenzo Lewis of The Confess Project will be the keynote speaker and the Rodney Block Collective will provide entertainment. Honorary co-chairs are Calvin and Janetta Booker, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.

A souvenir journal with advertising opportunities will be available. Ads are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half page, $40 for a fourth page and $25 for a business card.

Gala tickets are $50 per person. Tables are $400. The deadline for all purchases is Sept. 1. Details: Kenetta Ridgell, at (870) 818-7993.

Follow the D'Andre Seals Outreach Project on Facebook.