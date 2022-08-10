Crashes kill five on state’s roads

A 20-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Hope, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Margaret Wyrick of Waldo was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on Arkansas 32 at around 2:17 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Nissan Rogue, the report said. The Hyundai was then hit from behind by a 2004 Toyota Camry.

Wyrick was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Tyree White, 27, of Hope, a passenger in the Hyundai, was injured, as was Gianna Knight, 18, the driver of the Camry, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry.

A crash in Pulaski County early Monday killed a Sherwood man and injured a woman, police said.

Max Morden, 23, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro south on Arkansas 107, passing Arkansas 89, when a 2021 Honda Civic traveling north crossed the centerline at about 12:10 a.m., causing a head-on collision, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The report states that Morden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda Civic, a 26-year-old Sherwood woman, was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences by ambulance to be treated for her injuries.

Authorities described conditions as clear at the time of the wreck.

A separate crash on Friday killed a Pea Ridge man, according to State Police.

Shawn Landrus, 51, died after he was hit while attempting to turn onto U.S. 62 from Arkansas 72 in Benton County, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Landrus was driving a 2005 Yamaha and pulled out in front of a 2007 Jeep Patriot around 9 p.m., according to the report.

The report states that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.

A crash in Miller County on Sunday afternoon left a minor dead, authorities said.

According to a preliminary report from the Texarkana Police Department, an 18-year-old Texarkana man was driving a 2022 Ford Escape north on Jim Walters Road around 5:20 p.m. The minor, whom the report did not identify, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police said the driver failed to negotiate a right curve and the Ford left the roadway at a high speed and went through a chain link fence before striking a parked, unattached box trailer. The vehicle went under the trailer and came to a stop once it hit the landing gear, authorities said.

The report stated that both victims were taken to Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. The minor died from his injuries at the hospital.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Cantrell Road in Little Rock on Saturday evening, police said.

The driver, who was later identified as Dallas Ward, was unresponsive at the scene and transported to a hospital where he later died, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Ward was driving a 2017 Yamaha east on Cantrell Road when he crashed into a 2017 GMC Yukon that was attempting to cross the road from Shadow Lane to North Palm Street, a preliminary report from the department states.

Police said the crash happened around 6:10 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

The roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.



