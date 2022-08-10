Dawson, Catsavis advance to general election for Fort Smith city director position

FORT SMITH -- Votes are in for the at-large position 5 seat for the city's Board of Directors, with current board member Robyn Dawson and newcomer Christina Catsavis moving to the general election Nov. 8.

The votes were as follows: Dawson with 133 votes, or 34.6%, Catsavis with 174 votes, or 45.6%, and Carl Nevin with 75 votes, or 19.6%.

Each position is nonpartisan and serves a four-year term. The mayor receives $10,000 a year, and city directors make $1,000 a year by attending each of the 24 board meetings, or $41.67 per meeting, according to the city code. They aren't compensated for any board meetings they don't attend. Both positions also receive $5,400 a year to reimburse vehicle expenses.

At-large positions are elected by all city voters to represent the entire city. Fort Smith also has four wards and representatives on the city board who represent just their wards.

Dawson, a director since 2019, works as an University of Arkansas-Fort Smith education renewal zone director for the state.

Dawson said she's running for reelection because she wants to serve the community and because it's important to her the board remains stable while several large projects are happening within the city. She said she has experience working as a director and handling government money, knowledge of current projects and networking resources across the state.

Dawson said two of the city's biggest projects are the expansion of Interstate 49 and the Foreign Military Sales program at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, adding it's important the city provides infrastructure to allow for the anticipated population growth.

The new section of I-49 will be built in phases from Alma south to Chaffee Crossing in Barling and is expected to be four lanes, nearly 14 miles long and cost an estimated $800 million, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Ebbing, at Fort Smith Regional Airport, was selected last year as the Air Force's preferred location for a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program.

Catsavis owns Smith Jewelry and Living. She said she wants to be part of the excitement the city is experiencing and thinks she could bring a unique perspective to the board.

"I was raised here, so I'm just really passionate about Fort Smith," Catsavis said. "I think Fort Smith sometimes gets a bad rep. Living in Northwest Arkansas, I have a little bit of an idea what people from the outside think, but a lot of it's not true. A lot of it has just kind of been a PR problem. I think that the city's really worked a lot on changing that and showing people what we have to offer here so that we can attract business and retain business and really start to be an economic hub for the area."

Catsavis said the city's biggest issue is having well-paying jobs and retaining businesses. She thinks Fort Smith has a lot of amenities to offer, but jobs are what ultimately will attract young people to move and live here.

Other positions up for election on Nov. 8 include the mayor, at-large position 6 and at-large position 7.

Incumbent George McGill is running unopposed for his second term as mayor.

Running for at-large position 6 are current board member Kevin Settle, 48, and newcomer A. Drew Smith, 31.

Political newcomer Jackson Goodwin, 25, is running against current board member Neal Martin, 46, for the at-large position 7 seat.

Robyn Dawson



Robyn Dawson



Robyn Dawson



Ronnie Rogers of Fort Smith votes on Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Community Building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220810Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Brenda Rogers (right) of Fort Smith speaks with poll worker MaryDale Colvett before voting Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Community Building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220810Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Ronnie Rogers (from left) and Brenda Rogers of Fort Smith sign in to receive their ballots Tuesday from poll workers Jim Roughley and Jan Colvett at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Community Building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220810Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Robert Marley of Fort Smith votes Tuesday on at the Creekmore Community Center in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220810Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Theresa Jenkins of Fort Smith votes Tuesday at the Creekmore Community Center in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220810Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Theresa Jenkins of Fort Smith votes Tuesday at the Creekmore Community Center in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220810Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





