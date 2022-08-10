Five arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting incident

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested five people Tuesday in connection with a residential burglary that reportedly involved gunfire.

Felisha Mitchell Dumas, 36; Dominique Jones, 35; and Desmond Jones, 20, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, according to a news release from Aric Mitchell, police spokesman. Dominique Jones is also being held at the Sebastian County jail on one count of furnishing a prohibited article while Desmond Jones is also being held on one count of terroristic act, according to an online inmate roster.

Two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary as well, Mitchell said.

Police responded to a residential burglary in progress during which shots reportedly had been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Court on Tuesday, according to Mitchell. Mitchell said a stun gun was used on the victim and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. At least two people involved in the incident exchanged gunfire outside the home. No injuries had been reported as of Tuesday night.

Dumas, along with Dominique and Desmond Jones, are being held at the jail without bond, the online inmate roster states. They are scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The Police Department's investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to Mitchell.

Desmond Jones

