



Happy birthday (Aug. 10): Your new solar year opens with the buzz of excitement in your personal life. You'll be a key player in a big event, and you'll be in constant action as you get ready for it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When volunteers are needed, you're in! An act of generosity will connect you with fellow giving hearts. An auspicious relationship will come out of this. Later, you'll look back and realize it was all because you raised your hand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Social plans have been on your mind. You'll finally be motivated to really make it happen. Spending time in the same room with people you enjoy will be key to all kinds of health, including emotional, mental and physical.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The perfect response has often popped to mind after the fact, sometimes hours or even years later. That's why today, when the perfect response falls off the tip of your tongue, right on the beat, it's all the more satisfying.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The goodwill you're building will be there when you need it. But even when you don't need it, you constantly benefit from the good vibes that have become a natural part of your personal atmosphere.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Honesty is only the best policy when it is also necessary and kind. The gracious leave much unsaid. You've a talent for focusing the conversation in a way that makes everyone feel accepted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Whether it's more sleep, different food or less stress, you'll figure out how raise your energy level so you can move dynamically through the scene. This and more clarity means a greater ability to attract what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Counterintuitively, displays of pride can signal a lack of self-confidence. The truly confident don't have to show off. You'll feel a quiet satisfaction in an outcome you created and absolutely no drive to post about it on the internet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are those who will say that you're asking for too much just because it's more or different from what they would ask for. The only way to know what's possible is to try. Don't let others impose their worldviews on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even as you stand in your truth, you are well aware there are many other truths in the same situation. Respecting other people's point of view, you'll be able to see more than those who are stuck in one narrow line of sight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When it comes to happiness, humans can be poor predictors of what will induce the state. Even so, you'll defy the odds and choose so well that your smile will become a more permanent fixture of your face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can balance a lot, but not everything. What are you willing to cut? Once you let a thing go, it will return to circulation, and someone else will get it and be very happy for the acquisition. You're acting for the highest good.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be the recipient of surprising if not uncomfortable generosity. Will accepting put you in their debt? Or is this a gesture to even a score? Find out exactly what expectations are in play.

SUPERMOON COUNTDOWN

The Aquarius moon pulls a tightrope across the sky from the Leo sun in anticipation of tomorrow’s fullness. Those schooled in the various arts of life know that working and playing with tension is the heart of fascination. Don’t be afraid of the energy held in things unsaid, the breathless waiting for a kiss or the seconds counting down to the explosion.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Antonio Banderas has a full schedule of thrills, action and adventure, including sequels in incredibly popular film franchises such as “Indiana Jones 5” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” In his every role, this Leo star radiates the regal energy of his Leo sun. Four fiery luminaries speak to his passion, including the Aries moon of a warrior and lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, the sign of worldly sophistication.



