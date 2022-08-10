• Samuel Avery of Kansas City, Mo., was charged with killing his neighbor by shooting him in the head on his front porch after an argument over lawn-mowing noise stemming from what Avery described as a decade of hostility between the two.

• Murray Marston, sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kan., said a buffalo, which had wandered from its pasture onto a state highway, charged and seriously injured a deputy a day before the animal's owner was found gored to death.

• Davontae Sanford of Detroit, who was awarded $7.5 million for wrongful imprisonment, declared "the city had my back, so it's only right I give back to the city and I give back to the most vulnerable" as drivers lined up for his $25,000 worth of free gas.

• Cedric L. Dent, imprisoned for 20 years for a shooting death outside a New Orleans supermarket, was freed after prosecutors agreed that his conviction should be vacated, with the district attorney noting that he was convicted by a nonunanimous jury, which is now illegal.

• Sheila O'Leary of a strictly vegan Florida family, who was convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son, awaits sentencing even as she seeks a new trial and as her husband faces prosecution on the same charges.

• Booker Hodges, police chief of Bloomington, Minn., vowed that "our detectives and officers are not going to rest until they have you in custody" as they identified a fugitive accused of firing three shots after a fight in the Mall of America before fleeing with the help of several accomplices.

• Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, tested positive for covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms, just as a jury was being selected for the trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap her over their anger about restrictions early in the pandemic.

• Mark Speakman, New South Wales attorney general, said "hateful and vilifying conduct is completely unacceptable in our community" as the Australian state moved toward banning Nazi symbols such as swastikas and establishing prison sentences and fines.

• Daniela Roessler called it "just the most unusual thing I've ever seen" after she and and her colleagues trained cameras on baby jumping spiders at night and discovered what looked a lot like human sleep cycles, with twitching legs and flickering eyes.